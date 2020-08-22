8 power pilferers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) intelligence teams caught eight power pilferers from different areas of the region during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, Rehmatullah in Chak No 204-RB, Ahmed in Akbar Town, Latif in Quaid-e-Azam Park, Muzaffar in Chak No 3-JB, Mahmood in Chak No 49-JB, Liaqat in Chak No 104-JB, Shabir Ahmed in Chak No 106-JB and Ali Asghar in Allama Iqbal Colony were found stealing electricity through different methods.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused and they have been sent behind the bars.