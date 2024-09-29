8 Power Thieves Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught eight power pilferers during the ongoing crackdown on electricity pilferage, here on Sunday.
According to official sources, the FESCO teams raided various areas and caught eight people allegedly involved in electricity theft from the main lines and through meter tampering.
They were identified as -- Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Obaida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
Police have registered cases against pilferers.
