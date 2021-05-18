8 private member bills landed at National Assembly

As many as eight private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as eight private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

These bills were included, the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-37), the Elections (Amendment) Bill,202l, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the West Pakistan Pure food (Amendment) Bill, 2021, "the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-140A) and the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2021".

The bills were moved by Syed Mehmood Shah, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Syed Javed Husnain, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Nusrat Wahid, Kishwer Zehra and Naveed Amir Jeeva in the house respectively.

The chair referred the bills to concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.