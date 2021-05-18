UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Private Member Bills Landed At National Assembly

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

8 private member bills landed at National Assembly

As many as eight private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as eight private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

These bills were included, the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-37), the Elections (Amendment) Bill,202l, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the West Pakistan Pure food (Amendment) Bill, 2021, "the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-140A) and the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2021".

The bills were moved by Syed Mehmood Shah, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Syed Javed Husnain, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Nusrat Wahid, Kishwer Zehra and Naveed Amir Jeeva in the house respectively.

The chair referred the bills to concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad National Assembly

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

1 hour ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

1 hour ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

1 hour ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

1 hour ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 hour ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.