8 proclaimed offender arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered weapons from them.

Police spokesman Sunday said on the direction of DPO Amara Ather, teams of various police stations have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting eight proclaimed offenders including Samar Imran s/o Wali Muhamad, Meebal Yar s/o Muhammad Yar, Zafar s/o Muhammad Afzal, Nasir Hussain s/o Riaz Hussain, Allah Yar s/o Bashir Ahmed, Taswar Iqbal s/o Dil Sher, Bilal Hassan s/o Khizar Hayyat and Zia s/o Zahoor Ahmed.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder.

Police started further investigation.