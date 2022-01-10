UrduPoint.com

8 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 06:24 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The police Monday arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different places of the district.

The police said that on the directions of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the POs and court absconders.

The POs were identified as Amanat Ali, Manzoor Hussain, Saifullah, Nadeem Abbas, Muhammad Ameer, Muhammad Sarwar, Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Ibrahim.

They were wanted by police in heinous crimes.

