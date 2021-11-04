UrduPoint.com

8 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:24 PM

8 proclaimed offenders arrested during raid

Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city here Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Wah Police during raid arrested five proclaimed offenders including Faqeer Muhammad, Nisar, Nadeem Khan, Gul Akbar and Shahid Khan.

The accused conducted house robbery in Saddar Wah area current year.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police held proclaimed offender namely Adeel, the accused had shot dead Imran in April 2019 along with his other accomplices for unknown reasons.

The accomplice of the notorious criminal has already been arrested and challaned in the case.

The case was registered in the complaint of the victim's brother.

Ganjmandi nabbed Fahad Ahmed, a notorious criminal wanted in a cheque dishonor case. Civil Line Police arrested Abdul Salam, a notorious criminal wanted in the cheque dishonor case.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

