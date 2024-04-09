Open Menu

8 Profiteers Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

8 profiteers fined

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of eight traders were fined 8,000 rupees during the operations against the profiteers on the 29th day of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of eight traders were fined 8,000 rupees during the operations against the profiteers on the 29th day of Ramazan.

According to the details, actions were taken in two talukas of the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegetable, fruit and other essential items.

Assistant Commissioner Babar Saleh Rahpoto visited various markets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 5,000 rupees from five traders who violated the rules. Similarly, fine of 3,000 rupees was imposed on three traders in taluka Latifabad.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Market From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

8 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

8 minutes ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

11 minutes ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

11 minutes ago
 Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv am ..

Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

18 minutes ago
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout ..

Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling

18 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive exam ..

SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

18 minutes ago
 Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregation ..

Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in ..

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

24 minutes ago
 District police distributes Eid gifts among famili ..

District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan