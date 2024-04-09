8 profiteers fined

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of eight traders were fined 8,000 rupees during the operations against the profiteers on the 29th day of Ramazan

According to the details, actions were taken in two talukas of the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegetable, fruit and other essential items.

Assistant Commissioner Babar Saleh Rahpoto visited various markets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 5,000 rupees from five traders who violated the rules. Similarly, fine of 3,000 rupees was imposed on three traders in taluka Latifabad.