8 promoted as Naib Tehsildar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti chaired divisional promotion committee meeting on Saturday and gave approval for promotion of eight 'Kanungo' as Naib Tehsildar and one senior clerk as an Assistant in the next grades.

Official sources said that Muhammad Nawaz, Riaz Hussain, Akhtar Hussain, Hafiz Muhammad Ramzan, Fida Hussain, Fazal Elahi, Muhammad Shair and Shair Khan were promoted as Naib Tehsildar, while senior clerk of commissioner's office, Qazi Gulzar Ahmed, was promoted as an Assistant in BPS-16.