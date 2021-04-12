UrduPoint.com
8 Ramazan Bazaars, 38 Fair Price Shops In Sialkot District

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

8 Ramazan Bazaars, 38 fair price shops in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :-:On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, eight Ramazan Bazaars and 38 fair price shops have been set up in the Sialkot district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while talking to the buyers during his visit to a Ramazan Bazaars at Jinnah Stadium, the old vegetable market and new vegetable market on Monday.

The DC said that the fair price shops selling fresh vegetables, fruits and the one sale counter of the Utility Stores Corporation have been established under the supervision of market committees at all Ramazan Bazaars.

Beef, mutton and poultry will be available at controlled rates under the Livestock Department besides dairy products, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, Secretary Market Committee Abdullah, and officials of relevant departments were also present.

app/ir

