8 Ramzan Bazaars To Be Functional In Muzaffargarh From Mar 31

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 05:46 PM

8 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional in Muzaffargarh from Mar 31

Eight Ramzan Bazaars are being set up in district Muzaffargarh to provide relief to the people during the upcoming fasting month of Ramazan ul Mubarak

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Eight Ramzan Bazaars are being set up in district Muzaffargarh to provide relief to the people during the upcoming fasting month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Ramzan Bazaars would be made functional from Mar 31 in tahsil Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Sinawan, Jatoi, Sheher Sultan, Alipur and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on the orders of deputy commissioner Syed Musa Raza.

People would be able to buy essential items from Ramzan Bazaars at lower than market price, says an official release.

>