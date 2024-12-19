8 reports of various standing committees presented in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) As many as eight reports of various standing committees including Science and Technology, Finance and Revenue, Communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in Senate on Thursday.

The reports were presented by Kamil Ali Agha, Mohsin Aziz, Pervaiz Rashid, Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Qurat ul Ain Marri in the House respectively.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Science and Technology Kamil Ali Agha presented the report on a bill further to amend the Pakistan Halal Authority Act, 2016 [The Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023] in the House while on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Saleem Mandviwalla, Mohsin Aziz presented three reports including transportation charges being charged by Iran on Pakistani transporters and businessmen, authenticity of Islamic Banking in Pakistan and the details of amount collected by the FBR up to July, 2024 in the House.

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Communications Pervaiz Rashid presented the reports regarding alarming statistics revealed by the Balochistan Medical Emergency Response Center about accidents on Highways of Balochistan and the problems being faced by the commuters travelling from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad International Airport due to non-availability of dedicated access from M-1 section to the Airport in Senate.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Amir Waliuddin Chishti presented the report about disparities in charges for the lab tests being charged by various private laboratories operating in Islamabad while Chairperson, Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Qurat ul Ain Marri presented report on a bill further to amend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Act, 2021 [The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (Amendment) Bill, 2022] in the House.

APP/raz-tmg