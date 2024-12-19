Open Menu

8 Reports Of Various Standing Committees Presented In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

8 reports of various standing committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) As many as eight reports of various standing committees including Science and Technology, Finance and Revenue, Communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in Senate on Thursday.

The reports were presented by Kamil Ali Agha, Mohsin Aziz, Pervaiz Rashid, Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Qurat ul Ain Marri in the House respectively.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Science and Technology Kamil Ali Agha presented the report on a bill further to amend the Pakistan Halal Authority Act, 2016 [The Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023] in the House while on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Saleem Mandviwalla, Mohsin Aziz presented three reports including transportation charges being charged by Iran on Pakistani transporters and businessmen, authenticity of Islamic Banking in Pakistan and the details of amount collected by the FBR up to July, 2024 in the House.

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Communications Pervaiz Rashid presented the reports regarding alarming statistics revealed by the Balochistan Medical Emergency Response Center about accidents on Highways of Balochistan and the problems being faced by the commuters travelling from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad International Airport due to non-availability of dedicated access from M-1 section to the Airport in Senate.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Amir Waliuddin Chishti presented the report about disparities in charges for the lab tests being charged by various private laboratories operating in Islamabad while Chairperson, Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Qurat ul Ain Marri presented report on a bill further to amend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Act, 2021 [The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (Amendment) Bill, 2022] in the House.

APP/raz-tmg

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Iran Punjab CPEC Rashid Ali Agha July FBR 2016 From Airport

Recent Stories

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

6 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

6 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

51 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

56 minutes ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

1 hour ago
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan