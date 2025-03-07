Open Menu

8 Retailers Arrested, Shops Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Assistant commissioners led official teams here Friday to inspect retailers and eight of them were rounded up on charge of making illegal cuts from Rs 10000 Ramazan assistance payments meant for poor people.

Upon receiving complaints of lesser payments being made to deserving people by retailers under Ramazan Nigehban Package announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari ordered assistant commissioners in Multan city, Sadar, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala to inspect retailers' business places and check their activities.

The ACs led official teams across Multan district and got eight retailers arrested after they were found to be making lesser payments to poor people against Rs 10,000 drafts issued to them by Punjab government.

The devices of the retailers were taken in possession and their shops were sealed.

