UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Sacrificial Animal Markets To Be Established In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

8 sacrificial animal markets to be established in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Wednesday has decided to establish eight sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19 to facilitate people at their nearest places.

The decision was taken by the Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah Abbottabad while chairing a meeting regarding the sacrificial animal markets.

It was also decided in the meeting to strictly follow the SOPs from the protection of COVID-10 and the threat of the Congo virus.

In all sacrificial animal market, the district administration would also provide proper parking for customers, cattle feed and proper place for animals those would be sold in the market. Tick dusting and WASSCA teams would spray on all entry and exit points of the markets keeping in view the threat of Coronavirus and Congo virus.

A ban under section 144 was also imposed on establishing a sacrificial animal market inside the city area, people would also be allowed to enter the markets following the Coronavirus and Congo virus SOPs and the use of face mask would be a must.

Officials of the Livestock and dairy department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and local police would also register cattle on all entry points that would be brought for markets also spray germicides.

It was also decided in the meeting that all concerned staff of TMA, WSSCA and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) would perform duties to clean the city and dispose of offal and remains of the sacrificial animal on Eid ul Adha.

To curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha besides spraying teams of Livestock, and health department they would also establish Tick dusting veterinary picket at Chamba entry and exit point of the district Abbottabad.

From the last two weeks, the sacrificial animal market has been started in Havelian where a large number of people reached to inquire the prices of animal but they were shocked to hear the prices those were very high.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SP headquarter, SP traffic Abbottabad, Traffic warden, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Abbottabad, Cantonment Board Abbottabad, Local government, Tehsil Municipal Administrations Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal, Live Stock, WSSCA representatives and Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad were present.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic Congo Havelian Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi Militia target civilians in Ma’rib with b ..

8 minutes ago

Army Chief interacts with 15 years old cancer pati ..

23 minutes ago

Indian actor Anupam Kher tests positive for Corona ..

47 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

54 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO thr ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.