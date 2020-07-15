8 sacrificial animal markets to be established in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Wednesday has decided to establish eight sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19 to facilitate people at their nearest places.

The decision was taken by the Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah Abbottabad while chairing a meeting regarding the sacrificial animal markets.

It was also decided in the meeting to strictly follow the SOPs from the protection of COVID-10 and the threat of the Congo virus.

In all sacrificial animal market, the district administration would also provide proper parking for customers, cattle feed and proper place for animals those would be sold in the market. Tick dusting and WASSCA teams would spray on all entry and exit points of the markets keeping in view the threat of Coronavirus and Congo virus.

A ban under section 144 was also imposed on establishing a sacrificial animal market inside the city area, people would also be allowed to enter the markets following the Coronavirus and Congo virus SOPs and the use of face mask would be a must.

Officials of the Livestock and dairy department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and local police would also register cattle on all entry points that would be brought for markets also spray germicides.

It was also decided in the meeting that all concerned staff of TMA, WSSCA and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) would perform duties to clean the city and dispose of offal and remains of the sacrificial animal on Eid ul Adha.

To curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha besides spraying teams of Livestock, and health department they would also establish Tick dusting veterinary picket at Chamba entry and exit point of the district Abbottabad.

From the last two weeks, the sacrificial animal market has been started in Havelian where a large number of people reached to inquire the prices of animal but they were shocked to hear the prices those were very high.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SP headquarter, SP traffic Abbottabad, Traffic warden, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Abbottabad, Cantonment Board Abbottabad, Local government, Tehsil Municipal Administrations Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal, Live Stock, WSSCA representatives and Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad were present.