8 Sahulat bazars being set up in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration has set up eight Sahulat (sasta) bazaars in the city on the direction of the Punjab government to provide food items on easy rates to facilitate the inflation hit people.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq has convened a meeting of the Price Control Committee in which all concerned officers to review the market situation and to ensure the prices of food items.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all the price control magistrates to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders in the city.

He also directed the price magistrates to visit shops and markets to ensure the availability of flour and sugar and should conduct crackdown on shopkeepers violating government rates. In addition, government staff was being deployed at flour mills to ensure the availability of flour at government rates.

To control inflation, the Punjab government also decided to set up a price control cell at the provincial level.