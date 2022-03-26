8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in all the four tehsils of Sialkot district

Eight Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in the district from 25th Shaaban to ensure the supply of quality food items including flour and sugar to people on subsidized rates during the month of Ramazan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Eight Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in the district from 25th Shaaban to ensure the supply of quality food items including flour and sugar to people on subsidized rates during the month of Ramazan.

Fair price shops of fresh vegetables and fruits would be set up in all Sasta Ramadan bazaars under the supervision of relevant market committees and dairy products, beef, mutton and poultry would be available at controlled rates under the supervision of livestock department.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi while addressing a meeting held in connection with Ramadan Bazaars here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Market Committee Abdullah and local officials of all concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that according to the policy of Punjab government in Ramazan Bazaars 10 kg bag of flour would be available at Rs 450, while Rs 6 per kg discount would be provided on sugar.

While at agri-cultural fair price shops, potatoes will be available at discounted price of Rs 35 per kg, onions at Rs 19 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 27 per kg, Okra at Rs 78 per kg, pumpkins at Rs 28 per kg, bananas at Rs114 per dozen, black apples at Rs135 per kg and Iranian dates at Rs.173 per kg, chana pulse at Rs 101 per kg, lemons at Rs 188 per kg, guavas at Rs 64 per kg and garlic at Rs 114 per kg, he added.

He said that fair distribution of discounted commodities would be ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner said that special security, parking arrangements, washroom facilities and first aid counters would be ensured in all Ramazan bazaars.

Later, the DC visited the site of proposed Ramazan bazaar to be set up near Jinnah Stadiumflyover and issued instructions to the administrative officers present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited sports Gymnasium and Hockey Stadium Pasrur Road.