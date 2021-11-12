UrduPoint.com

8 Shopkeepers Arrested After Recovery Of Polythene Bags

8 shopkeepers arrested after recovery of polythene bags

District administration Peshawar has arrested eight shopkeepers after recovery of the banned polythene plastic shopping bags from the shops here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested eight shopkeepers after recovery of the banned polythene plastic shopping bags from the shops here on Friday. Hundreds of the kilograms of polythene bags recovered from the shops have been taken into official possession.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood paid surprise visits to different shops and stores on University Road and arrested eight shopkeepers including managers of the One-Dollar Shop and Khaadi Store after recovery of the plastic shopping bags.

Deputy Commissioner has warned the trading community against the purchase and sale of polythene plastic shopping bags, otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.

He said that on recovery, the polythene plastic shopping bags will be taken into possession and the owners will be sent behind bars.

