8 shops demolished in crackdown against encroachments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 8 illegal commercial shops were demolished while 5 other shops and 4 houses were sealed during an operation against encroachments and illegal constructions.

On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema and Chief Corporation Officer Mian Muhammad Asif along with Metropolitan Planning Officer Kasur Abbas, Deputy Metropolitan Officer Iram Shahzadi, Land Officer Malik Iqbal, Building inspectors and other staff of the Metropolitan Corporation started action in Akbar Colony where 8 illegal shops were taken down while 5 shops and 4 residential buildings were sealed.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema warned on the occasion that strict legal action would be taken against the encroaching mafia and arrests would be made. He said that steps were being taken to collect government dues.

He said that all illegal structures will be taken down or sealed. Deputy Metropolitan Officer Kasur Abbas said the crackdown on illegal constructions would continue.

He warned the illegal builders to complete the construction after payment of government dues, otherwise, the illegal buildings will be demolished.