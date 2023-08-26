Open Menu

8 Shops Of Animals's Skin Business Sealed In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

8 shops of animals's skin business sealed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed eight shops involved in the business of animals' skin established in urban area of the city.

According to spokesman of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Dera Farhan Ahmad following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dera Mansoor Arshad took action against the elements doing business of animals' skin within the limits of residential area.

The AC along with Industrial Development Officer, Civil Defense Officer Dera, Revenue Field Staff Dera and the local police visited shops involved in business of animals' skin in Thaheemabad area near Bannu Chungi.

It is worth mentioning here that the action was directed by DC following the public complaints regarding animals' skin business The AC sealed eight shops on the spot and said that legal action would be taken against the shopkeepers.

On the occasion, Farhan Ahmad said that there was no room for people involved in harming the environment.

He said the purchase of animals' skin was banned in urban areas and legal action would be taken against all those found involved in this activity.

