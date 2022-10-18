8 shops sealed on overpricing, hoarding

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, a crackdown has been started against shopkeepers due to over pricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates of the district have been directed to remain active in the field.

Price Control Magistrates visited 658 shops, markets and other business centers from October 14 to 17 to check the price and quality of food items.

Fine of Rs.124,500 was imposed for violations. Cases were registered against six shopkeepers while eight shops were sealed and 10 people were arrested.

The price control magistrates are instructed to ensure that food items are sold on fixed prices and the price lists are displayed properly on the shops.