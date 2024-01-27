8 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight shops on Satiana Road over their commercial use without approval
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight shops on Satiana Road over their commercial use without approval.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, in a statement here on Saturday, said the use of residential plots for commercial purposes was a violation of the law.
Therefore, the FDA team sealed shops situated at Satiana Road near Kutchi Abadi Fire Brigade as these shops were constructed illegally on residential plots without approval and without payment of commercialization fee.
He also warned shop owners to get their plots commercialized before starting any commercial activities there. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Police holds flag march regarding general elections
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter
Flag march conducted in connection with election security
RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections
SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages
Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelling of Jahangir, Martin, other ..
Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi
Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamsha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police holds flag march regarding general elections4 minutes ago
-
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif4 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilience1 minute ago
-
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday1 minute ago
-
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody1 minute ago
-
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter1 minute ago
-
Flag march conducted in connection with election security1 minute ago
-
RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections1 minute ago
-
SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages1 minute ago
-
Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelling of Jahangir, Martin, other quarters2 minutes ago
-
Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi59 minutes ago
-
PMLN chalks out inclusive plan for development of Khyber Pakthunkhwa: Maryam2 hours ago