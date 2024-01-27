8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight shops on Satiana Road over their commercial use without approval.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, in a statement here on Saturday, said the use of residential plots for commercial purposes was a violation of the law.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed shops situated at Satiana Road near Kutchi Abadi Fire Brigade as these shops were constructed illegally on residential plots without approval and without payment of commercialization fee.

He also warned shop owners to get their plots commercialized before starting any commercial activities there. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

