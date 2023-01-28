8 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A team of Civil Defence sealed 8 shops on the charge of gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the civil defence department said here on Saturday that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked various shops in various parts of the city and found illegal sale of loose petrol and gas decanting on 8 shops.

The officer sealed premises of shops after seizing their paraphernalia.

Cases have been registered against the shopkeepers while further action was underway.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Officer also issued notices to owners of 2 industrial units overpoor fire safety arrangements besides submitting challans of 4 accused in the court ofSpecial Judicial Magistrates for further action.