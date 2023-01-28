UrduPoint.com

8 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

8 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A team of Civil Defence sealed 8 shops on the charge of gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the civil defence department said here on Saturday that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked various shops in various parts of the city and found illegal sale of loose petrol and gas decanting on 8 shops.

The officer sealed premises of shops after seizing their paraphernalia.

Cases have been registered against the shopkeepers while further action was underway.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Officer also issued notices to owners of 2 industrial units overpoor fire safety arrangements besides submitting challans of 4 accused in the court ofSpecial Judicial Magistrates for further action.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Sale Gas Court

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

50 minutes ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

50 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

50 minutes ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.