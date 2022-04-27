8 shops sealed over use of polythene bags

The Environment Protection Department has sealed eight shops on the charge of using polythene bags in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said on Wednesday that the government, on the court orders, had banned the use of polythene bags, but some shopkeepers were stilling violating that ban.

The environment teams checked shops in different parts of the district and found eight shopkeepers involved in use of polythene bags.

Therefore, shops of the violators were sealed while further action was under progress. These shops included Merit Sweets & Bakers, Family Pharmacy Iqbal Stadium, Bata Sale Point Iqbal Stadium, Bata Shop and Servis Sale Point Teezab Mills Chowk, Ejaz Pansar Shop, Qadri Naan Center Jaranwala Road and Sialkot Sweets Jaranwala Road, he added.