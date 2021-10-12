UrduPoint.com

8 Shops Seals Over Flouting Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration's inspection teams carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The inspection team sealed around eight business points, garment & fabric shops, food outlets, petrol pumps etc and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha on Tuesday sealed seven shops at Bedian Road for not following coronavirus related SOPs.

These include: Ashraf Wood Works, Mousa Traders, Hajji Nazeer Building Materials, Pak Timber, Ajmeer Marbles, Azam Doors and Defence Door Locks.

The team also inspected various others shopping centres, marriages halls/marquees, food outlets and educational institutions.

Similarly, AC Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari visited Shadbagh to observe SOPs implementation in the area and sealed a petrol pump over non-vaccination of staff.

She also issued warnings notices to various other filling stations.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, all ACs and ADCs were conducting inspection operations in their jurisdiction to contain the spread of pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

