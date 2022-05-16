UrduPoint.com

8 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Published May 16, 2022

The police on Monday arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycle from his possession during a crackdown here, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycle from his possession during a crackdown here, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested Bilal, involved in the motorcycle theft and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated performance of New Town police adding that the other co accused will also be arrested. He said that action would be taken against those who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets.

