8 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested three members of "Jamshidi Gang" including its ring leader and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Police have arrested three members of "Jamshidi Gang" including its ring leader and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Thursday.

SP Rawal Division Asif Masood in a briefing to the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana said that the arrested accused were identified as Jamshid, Saeed and Waheed.

SP further told that the gang stole motorcycles from Pirwadhi, Sadiqabad and in the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana appreciated the concerned officials and directed to arrest the facilitators as well who were involved in heinous crime.

It is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people, he added.