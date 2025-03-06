Open Menu

8 Suspects Arrested In Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the police continued crackdown on criminal elements, achieving another successful operation with the arrest of eight suspects. The B-Section Police Station during a snap-checking operation, arrested Mehboob Khaskheli and recovered five packets of hazardous Z.21 Gutka Supari from his possession.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotics Act. SHO Gupchani Police, along with his team, conducted an operation and arrested two suspects, identified as Muhammad Ali Solangi and Khalid Khan Rind, for their involvement in drug trafficking. 60 liters of illicit liquor were seized from their custody.

Separate cases under FIR No. 09/10/2025, Section 3/4 PEHO have been registered.Acting swiftly. The Bandhi Police arrested a street crime gang involved in snatch-and-run incidents.

The suspects had fled after robbing a citizen of cash. Upon receiving the report, police set up checkpoints and utilized technical means to apprehend criminals. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ghaffor Gopang, Shahnawaz Gopang and Ayub Gopang. A case has been registered at Bandhi Police Station. SHO Kadhar Police arrested a most wanted suspect, Turoh alias Akhtar Khaskheli, in a murder case. A 30-bore pistol and ammunition were recovered from him. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He was already wanted in an attempted murder case registered earlier this year at Kadhar Police Station. During snap-checking, Daur Police arrested Ghulam Nabi Dahri and recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition. A case has been registered against him under the Sindh Arms Act.

