8 Suspects Held During Major Crackdown On Criminals In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

8 suspects held during major crackdown on criminals in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In a significant move against crime, the Tank police have arrested eight suspects and recovered illegal weapons during a series of search and strike operations carried out in different localities.

The series of robust actions were being conducted under the special directives of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Syed Ashfaq Anwar, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The operations were carried out under the leadership of DSP City Circle Parvez Shah in coordination with SMA Police Station SHO Ishaq Khan which targeted multiple suspected locations across the area.

During the operation, houses and individuals were thoroughly searched, and the movement of suspicious persons was closely monitored.

As a result of the operation, two rifles along with ammunition were recovered. Furthermore, eight suspects were taken into custody for interrogation and further legal proceedings are underway.

DPO Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah, appreciated the police team’s performance and emphasized the continuation of indiscriminate actions against all those involved in unlawful activities. He reiterated the department’s commitment to making Tank district free from crime through unwavering and relentless efforts.

