8 Suspects Held In Crackdown Against Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Attock Police during a crackdown against anti-social elements and proclaimed offenders (PO) arrested eight suspects from different parts of the district on Monday, among them two suspects wanted in a murder case.

According to a Police spokesman, Rangoo Police arrested two nominated accused who allegedly beaten to death a shepherd over cattle grazing dispute in the Shamsabad area a few days ago. According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Ibraheem- a native of Afghanistan presently living in the area was grazing his cattle in the area when Muhammad Waseem and Kashif exchanged hot words with him for grazing cattle on their land.

Both have attacked Ibraheem with sticks and rods and beaten him to death.

Later both the suspects fled from the scene. Police on Monday raided their hideout and arrested them. Meanwhile, Pindigheb Police arrested Basit Ali declared proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court in a theft case while Bhattar Police arrested Kamran Khan wanted in the theft case and declared PO by a local court. Moreover, Rangoo Police arrested four persons red-handed while gambling over a quails fight in Kotkay village.

According to a Police spokesman, acting on a tip-off that gamblers were busy over quail fight in the area, a police party raided the spot and arrested four gamblers while bet money worth Rs 0.2 million and three fighting quails were also seized. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

