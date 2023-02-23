UrduPoint.com

8 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Kech District Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 09:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :As many as eight terrorists were killed by the security forces in a follow-up operation launched after foiling an ambush attempt in the Kech District, Balochistan.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday, the terrorist on the evening of February 22 (Wednesday), attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech District.

The alert and combat-ready troops foiled the cowardly attempt without any loss of life and then immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

Resultantly, on Thursday morning a suspected hideout of the terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched. In the ensuing exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed with a large cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, recovered.

"The security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart such attempts by inimical elements, on the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the province," the ISPR said.

