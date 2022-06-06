8 touts caught red-handed outside excise office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Atleast eight touts were caught red-handed outside the excise office here on Monday who minted money off the public in lieu of helping them.

Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Awaid Bhatti conducted a raid following public complaints against the agents.

Talking to the media, he said the arrested persons were shifted to the Industrial Area Police Station where cases will be registered against them.

An effective and comprehensive crackdown against tout mafia would continue for the cleansing of the department, he added.

The Excise and Taxation Office collects prescribed taxes and duties on behalf of the government, including entertainment duty, liquor permits, spirit permits, professional tax, property dealer's tax, tobacco vend fee and the registration and transfer of vehicles.

