8 Traffic wardens awarded for showing good performance

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:17 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has given commendation certificates, and cash awards to the officials showing good performance during lockdown and Eid ul Fitr to maintain traffic flow in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has given commendation certificates, and cash awards to the officials showing good performance during lockdown and Eid ul Fitr to maintain traffic flow in the city.

According to police spokesman, the CTO has commended 08 traffic wardens for performing best duty during lockdown and Eid while issued orders to charge sheets by suspending 08 other traffic wardens for poor performance.

Those who received awards included Sultan Badshah, Zulqarnain, Faisal, Nadeem, Hameed, Nazakat, Basit and Adil Munir, while Traffic Warden Amir Abbas, Waqar, Asad Noman, Saqib, Shafiq, Khalil, Zaheer and Qasim were issued a charge sheet.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

