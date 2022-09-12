UrduPoint.com

8 Truckloads Of Relief Good Dispatched To Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration dispatched eight truckloads of relief goods to Swat for flood-hit people.

The relief items including edibles, woolen clothes, blankets, bedsheets, mosquito nets, tents and others were collected by the people.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh dispatched the truckloads from Al-Fateh sports complex here on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rand, Assistant Commissioner city Sahibzada Muhammad Yusuf, Chairman All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and others were present.

Earlier, 45 truckloads of food and non-food items had already been dispatched to flood-hit districts in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

The deputy commissioner said that in the next phase, repair and maintenance of homes devastated due to heavy floods in Jaffarabad, Balochistan would be done with the support of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that flood victims would not be left alone and they would be supportedtill their complete rehabilitation.

