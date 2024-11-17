8 Vehicles Impounded
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 11:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humanyun Rashid impounded eight vehicles for emitting excessive smoke and causing smog during winter.
The secretary, along with his team, inspected 129 vehicles on various routes and imposed Rs.
144,000 fine on 43 smoke-emitting vehicles.
He also referred 31 vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates and warned their drivers that their vehicles would not be allowed to run on roads without fitness certificates.
