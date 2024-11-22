8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humanyun Rashid has impounded 8 vehicles in addition to conducting challans of 39 others on charge of violating the law and polluting the environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humanyun Rashid has impounded 8 vehicles in addition to conducting challans of 39 others on charge of violating the law and polluting the environment.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that Secretary RTA inspected 119 vehicles on various routes and conducted challans of 39 vehicles by imposing a fine of Rs.

105,000 on their drivers on charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment. He also impounded 8 vehicles on sheer violation of the law and referred 29 other vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates.

He also warned the drivers and motorists that no vehicle would be allowed to run on roads without fitness certificate as emission of excessive smoke is not only polluting the environment but also causing smog during winter.