UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Vehicles Impounded In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

8 vehicles impounded in Sargodha

Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) here Friday impounded eight vehicles in different police stations on overcharging and overloading

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) here Friday impounded eight vehicles in different police stations on overcharging and overloading.

Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz during ongoing drive against traffic violators, visited Sargodha-Mianwali road and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to 15 drivers and imposed Rs 12,500 fine to them.

He warned drivers to follow traffic rules otherwise strict action would beinitiated in case of violation.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Immunity Studies to Be Conducted in 22 ..

2 minutes ago

Police Operation in France's Dijon Underway Follow ..

2 minutes ago

Echo of Pak slogans, literary-genres of legend Tar ..

3 minutes ago

France's Public Debt Sees Highest Quarterly Rise S ..

3 minutes ago

Two Pak chess players to participate in Olympiad G ..

8 minutes ago

Virus already in Italy by December: waste water st ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.