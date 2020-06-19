8 vehicles impounded in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) here Friday impounded eight vehicles in different police stations on overcharging and overloading.

Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz during ongoing drive against traffic violators, visited Sargodha-Mianwali road and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to 15 drivers and imposed Rs 12,500 fine to them.

He warned drivers to follow traffic rules otherwise strict action would beinitiated in case of violation.