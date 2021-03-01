UrduPoint.com
8 Wheelie-doers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

8 wheelie-doers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Traffic police have arrested eight wheelie-doers from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Monday that traffic wardens nabbed Abdullah Khaleel and Mudassar from Chenab Chowk Jhang Road, Ali Sher, Usman, Abdur Reheem and Usman from Narwala Road, Ramesh Khokhar from Model Town and Usman Ahmad from Sahianwala Road doing one-wheeling on their motorbikes.

The police sent them behind the bars.

