8 women among 11 abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Eleven people including eight women were abducted in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that unidentified persons kidnapped 12-year-old Ehsanullah from Gulberg, while nine-year-old girl Sidra Bibi was abducted from Sultan Nagar.

Similarly, Zahra Bibi was kidnapped from Chak No 449-GB, Mehwish from Allama Iqbal Colony, Nayab Bibi from Mukhtar Colony, Phool Bibi from Shehbaz Town, Pathani Bibi from Jaranwala Road, Noor Fatima from Jamshaid Town, Amina Bibi from Mansoorabad, Zain from Ali Garden and Arsalan Ali from Zulfiqar Colony.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation, he added.