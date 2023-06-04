UrduPoint.com

8 Women Among 12 Abducted From Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 07:30 PM

8 women among 12 abducted from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Twelve persons including eight women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 9-year-old girl Ayesha Ashraf was got missing under mysterious circumstances while playing outside her house in Gulstan Colony whereas 11-year-old Ehsan was kidnapped from Jinnah Colony when he stepped out to purchase some grocery items from a nearby shop in the locality.

Similarly, a youth Adnan Maqsood was abducted when he was returning home after appearing before a court of law at District Katchery in a pending case while 20-year-old Sumera Bibi was kidnapped from Sufi Di Basti Siddhupura when Saqlain and his associates seduced the girl and convinced her to go with them.

Meanwhile, Shahid and his accomplices kidnapped 17-year-old Zubaira Bibi from Khurarianwala, Naveed and his associates abducted Shama Arif from Chak No.65-RB, Sher Muhammad and his accomplices abducted Abida Bibi from Chak No.55-JB, Ahmad Khan and his associates abducted Ayesha Amjad from Chak No.241-RB, Abdus Shakoor and his accomplices abducted Nayab Bibi from Chak No.66-JB, Ahmad and his associates abducted Nimra Lateef from Chak No.119-JB whereas 11-year-old Ahmad Arif and Abdul Mannan were kidnapped from Mohallah Ravi Sammundri when they were going to say prayer in the mosque of their locality.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, he added.

