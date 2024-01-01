Open Menu

8 Women, Boy 'abducted' In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Nine people including eight women were "abducted" from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that unidentified accused kidnapped a woman from Tariq Pura while accused abducted a woman along with her daughter from Chak No.

380-GB.

Similarly, women were abducted from Madina Town, Chak No.203-RB, Chak No.196-RB, Chak No.542-GB and Chak No.457-GB whereas 10-year-old boy Aryan was kidnapped from Chak No.566-GB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations, he added.

