UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8-year-old Boy,7months Infant Test Positive In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

8-year-old boy,7months infant test positive in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Two siblings, an eight-year-old boy and seven-month baby, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Indian Occupied Kashmir, taking the number of cases in the territory to 13, officials said.

The siblings are grandchildren of an elderly person from Natipora area of Srinagar, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing Umrah and tested positive for the virus on March 24,Kashmir Media Service reported.

After the man developed coronavirus-like symptoms, he was shifted to Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, where he tested positive. Fourteen of his family members, including wife, sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, were put under quarantine at JLNM hospital.

Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital Dr Zakir Hussain said the children are asymptomatic and have been shifted to an isolation ward. "We received test results of the two children on Thursday and the reports of others are awaited," said Dr Zakir. The baby, who is breastfed, will be given formula, Dr Zakir said.

The eight-month-old might be the youngest to be infected with COVID-19 in the country. He, however, said that none of the family members is showing any symptoms of the virus. With two more positive cases on Thursday, the confirmed positive cases in occupied Kashmir has risen to 13 —10 in Kashmir and three in Jammu. Of the 13 positive cases, one (65-year-old man with travel history within the country) died on Thursday.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Died Wife Jammu Srinagar Man Saudi Arabia March Family Media From

Recent Stories

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

7 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

7 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

7 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

8 hours ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.