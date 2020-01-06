8 year old child abducted, kidnappers pour elfi in his eyes

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Unknown accused have kidnapped a boy in Karachi and poured elfi in his eyes.According to media reports, Abdul Hanan 08 was abducted by unknown accused from Ibrahim Hyderi .

Later they poured alfi in the eyes of abducted child.Last day accused left him near Awami Colony and fled the scene.Police got cleaned the child eyes and shifted him to welfare institution.Victim's brother has contacted with police .