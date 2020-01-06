UrduPoint.com
8 Year Old Child Abducted, Kidnappers Pour Elfi In His Eyes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:04 PM

Unknown accused have kidnapped a boy in Karachi and poured elfi in his eyes.According to media reports, Abdul Hanan 08 was abducted by unknown accused from Ibrahim Hyderi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Unknown accused have kidnapped a boy in Karachi and poured elfi in his eyes.According to media reports, Abdul Hanan 08 was abducted by unknown accused from Ibrahim Hyderi .

Later they poured alfi in the eyes of abducted child.Last day accused left him near Awami Colony and fled the scene.Police got cleaned the child eyes and shifted him to welfare institution.Victim's brother has contacted with police .

Your Thoughts and Comments

