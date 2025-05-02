8-year old child injured in shop robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An 8 years old child was shot and injured during a robbery at a shop in a village near Sindh University Housing Society in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, unknown persons riding on a motorbike tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from the shopkeeper Dildar Gadahi.

However, the police informed, the trader resisted the robbery, prompting the outlaws to open fire.The police added that one of the bullets hit a passerby, 8 years old Sidra Noohani.

The outlaws escaped after the incident and the child was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said they had started the investigation.

Separately, a motorbike rider struck a donkey cart on the Indus Highway near Jamshoro toll plaza on Friday with the accident claiming his life.

The police informed that a local trader, Allah Bachayo Burfat, lost his life and his friend Imtiaz Khaskheli, who was pillion riding, was injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to the LUH.

