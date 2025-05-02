Open Menu

8-year Old Child Injured In Shop Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

8-year old child injured in shop robbery

An 8 years old child was shot and injured during a robbery at a shop in a village near Sindh University Housing Society in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An 8 years old child was shot and injured during a robbery at a shop in a village near Sindh University Housing Society in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, unknown persons riding on a motorbike tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from the shopkeeper Dildar Gadahi.

However, the police informed, the trader resisted the robbery, prompting the outlaws to open fire.The police added that one of the bullets hit a passerby, 8 years old Sidra Noohani.

The outlaws escaped after the incident and the child was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said they had started the investigation.

Separately, a motorbike rider struck a donkey cart on the Indus Highway near Jamshoro toll plaza on Friday with the accident claiming his life.

The police informed that a local trader, Allah Bachayo Burfat, lost his life and his friend Imtiaz Khaskheli, who was pillion riding, was injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to the LUH.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

48 seconds ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

50 seconds ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

52 seconds ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

3 minutes ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

3 minutes ago
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

3 minutes ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

3 minutes ago
 Transparent, impartial investigation imperative in ..

Transparent, impartial investigation imperative into Pahalgam attack: Dr. Victor ..

11 minutes ago
 SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emittin ..

SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emitting vehicles fined

11 minutes ago
 NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's alle ..

NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's allegations

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all ..

Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all important forums: State Minist ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan