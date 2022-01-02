80-60 % work completed on 500 kV Faisalabad West, 220 kV Lalian Grid Stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed overall 80 per cent construction work of the 500 kV Faisalabad West Grid Station and around 60 per cent on 220 kV Lalian Grid Station so far.

Official sources told APP here that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West was being constructed with the cost of Rs. 9.37 billion and spread over 90 acres of land. Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA would be installed at the Grid Station.

It is worth mentioning that two 500kV transmission lines for said grid station have already been completed and energized.

Similarly, 220 kV grid station Lalian was being constructed with a cost of Rs 360.

77 million and it would be completed before the coming summer. Construction work on 40 km associated 220 kV transmission line was also underway, they said.

The projects would strengthen transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO and would help address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region. The completion of the project would also facilitate and help tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of FESCO.

The NTDC is expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country expeditiously.