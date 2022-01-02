UrduPoint.com

80-60 % Work Completed On 500 KV Faisalabad West, 220 KV Lalian Grid Stations

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 08:50 AM

80-60 % work completed on 500 kV Faisalabad West, 220 kV Lalian Grid Stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed overall 80 per cent construction work of the 500 kV Faisalabad West Grid Station and around 60 per cent on 220 kV Lalian Grid Station so far.

Official sources told APP here that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West was being constructed with the cost of Rs. 9.37 billion and spread over 90 acres of land. Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA would be installed at the Grid Station.

It is worth mentioning that two 500kV transmission lines for said grid station have already been completed and energized.

Similarly, 220 kV grid station Lalian was being constructed with a cost of Rs 360.

77 million and it would be completed before the coming summer. Construction work on 40 km associated 220 kV transmission line was also underway, they said.

The projects would strengthen transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO and would help address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region. The completion of the project would also facilitate and help tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of FESCO.

The NTDC is expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country expeditiously./385

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Agri Lalian (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

36 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

9 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

9 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

9 hours ago
 Custom foils urea smuggling attempt to Afghanistan ..

Custom foils urea smuggling attempt to Afghanistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.