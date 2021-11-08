UrduPoint.com

80 Beggars Arrested In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:23 PM

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

The district administration on Monday arrested around 80 beggars in its ongoing crackdown on beggars and sent them to prison after registration of cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday arrested around 80 beggars in its ongoing crackdown on beggars and sent them to prison after registration of cases.

District Social Welfare Officer, Younas Afridi told APP that on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud Khan, police in collaboration with social welfare has launched a crackdown on prof to free the provincial capital of this nuisance.

He said that a special anti-begging team conducted raids in various localities that include general bus stand, Lahore adda , Hashtnagri, Firdos, BRT stations, and other areas in which 80 beggars were arrested red-hand and sent to lockup.

He said that traffic police was also supporting the crackdown to remove beggars from traffic signals and busy roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He appealed to citizens to refrain from giving money to professional and non-deserving beggars as most of them are involved in crimes.

The district administration has imposed a ban on begging within the territorial jurisdiction of Peshawar for a period of 30 days.

The action was taken in the light of directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division stating that a number of professional beggars especially those hailing from outside the district had flocked on the streets of Peshawar city causing a public nuisance and reportedly in certain cases involved in illegal activities.

He said that anyone contravening this order is liable to be proceeded against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Police Traffic Money Afridi From

Recent Stories

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting ..

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting COVID-19 positivity ratio

23 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

31 minutes ago
 Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: ..

Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: Tarin

26 minutes ago
 Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 7 ..

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

26 minutes ago
 Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP2 ..

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP26, Outdoing Any National Deleg ..

31 minutes ago
 Fennel cultivation should be completed during Nove ..

Fennel cultivation should be completed during November

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.