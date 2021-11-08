80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

The district administration on Monday arrested around 80 beggars in its ongoing crackdown on beggars and sent them to prison after registration of cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday arrested around 80 beggars in its ongoing crackdown on beggars and sent them to prison after registration of cases.

District Social Welfare Officer, Younas Afridi told APP that on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud Khan, police in collaboration with social welfare has launched a crackdown on prof to free the provincial capital of this nuisance.

He said that a special anti-begging team conducted raids in various localities that include general bus stand, Lahore adda , Hashtnagri, Firdos, BRT stations, and other areas in which 80 beggars were arrested red-hand and sent to lockup.

He said that traffic police was also supporting the crackdown to remove beggars from traffic signals and busy roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He appealed to citizens to refrain from giving money to professional and non-deserving beggars as most of them are involved in crimes.

The district administration has imposed a ban on begging within the territorial jurisdiction of Peshawar for a period of 30 days.

The action was taken in the light of directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division stating that a number of professional beggars especially those hailing from outside the district had flocked on the streets of Peshawar city causing a public nuisance and reportedly in certain cases involved in illegal activities.

He said that anyone contravening this order is liable to be proceeded against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.