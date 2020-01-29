UrduPoint.com
80 Benami Properties Detected In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

80 benami properties detected in Multan

Eight benami properties were detected in Multan division while over 7927 land registries were made

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Eight benami properties were detected in Multan division while over 7927 land registries were made.

Commissioner Shanul Haq was briefed in a meeting here Wednesday the record of 'benami' properties was forwarded to the FBR for further action.

AC Revenue Mubasherur Rehman said that out of 716 overseas Pakistanis complaints, more than 527 complaints were resolved.

About 2242, out of 2246, Mauzas were made online, 576 out of 688 complaints received through Pakistan citizen portal complaint cell were also fixed.

He said, 4205 acres state land was retrieved after conducting survey by the authority concerned.

The commissioner said that anti-encroachment operation should be expedited without any delay. He ordered the revenue officers to upload record of Muzas on land official record centre.

More Stories From Pakistan

