UrduPoint.com

80 Best Investigation Officers Of Karachi Police To Investigate Specific Category Of Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 06:06 PM

80 best investigation officers of Karachi Police to investigate specific category of cases

Karachi Police has compiled a list of its 80 best investigating officers who are being specially appointed as investigating officers for conducting investigations of 5 categories of specific cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Karachi Police has compiled a list of its 80 best investigating officers who are being specially appointed as investigating officers for conducting investigations of 5 categories of specific cases.

In this regard Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and Sindh Prosecutor General Dr. Fayyaz Hussain Shah held a joint high level meeting, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the police and the prosecution.

The prosecution has a central role in the investigation, so it was decided to hold meetings of the District Public Prosecutor and the investigating officers on a monthly basis so that the shortcomings and errors of the investigation could be rectified and the culprits could be punished.

In the first phase, a list of 80 best investigating officers in Karachi Police had been compiled who are being specially appointed as investigating officers for investigation of five different category cases.

Special investigation officers are being given responsibility at the district level for the cases of murder, murder for resisting robbery, injured for resisting robbery, rape and high profile drug peddlers.

Investigating officers in murder cases will not be allowed to investigate more than 15 cases a year.

The 80 best investigating officers of Karachi who participated in the meeting were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance and it was announced that cash prizes and certificates would be given to the police officers for the best investigations in future also.

On the occasion, Karachi Police Chief thanked Sindh Prosecutor General Dr. Fayyaz Hussain Shah and his team.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Murder Police Robbery Best

Recent Stories

Haji Zubair Ali takes oath as City Mayor Peshawar

Haji Zubair Ali takes oath as City Mayor Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 2 gangs smashed, looted valuables of over Rs 1.5 m ..

2 gangs smashed, looted valuables of over Rs 1.5 millions recovered

3 minutes ago
 'Clear indications' of Myanmar military crimes aga ..

'Clear indications' of Myanmar military crimes against humanity: UN

3 minutes ago
 Voting right for expats, real cause of friction be ..

Voting right for expats, real cause of friction between Govt, opposition: Chaudh ..

3 minutes ago
 In Dnipro, Ukraine volunteers call for corridors t ..

In Dnipro, Ukraine volunteers call for corridors to bombed cities

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 kills one, infects 96 more in Punjab

Covid-19 kills one, infects 96 more in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>