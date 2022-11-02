UrduPoint.com

80 Complaints Received At Qeemat App Addressed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The monitoring squad resolved 80 complaints received on Qeemat App regarding profiteering and non-display of price boards in Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that people had made 80 complaints through Qeemat App against non-display of price boards and rate lists at conspicuous places in markets, bazaars, shops and stalls.

Therefore, the monitoring squad took prompt action and resolved all 80 complaints by issuing warning to 54 shopkeepers and imposing fine of Rs 31,000 on 26 profiteers, he added.

