80 % Complaints Registered Through Open Courts Resolved: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Local Commissioner claimed to have resolved over 80% complaints registered in past through different open courts, during surprise visit paid at complaint centre held at old Shujabad here Friday.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said it had resolved up to 3000 out of 4000 cases brought up in said open courts.

He said they were following open door policy dictated by CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said government was committed to eliminate red tapism from the province, with doing all-out efforts to facilitate masses at their doorstep.

He directed officers of concern department to help out people with getting extra vigilant to restore confidence on their administration.

He said process of ownership and property inheriting was made easier. All land revenue officers and relevant staff would stay in their offices from 10 am to 3 p.m., he directed.

