80 coronavirus patients under treatment in Faisalabad hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) -:As many as 80 COVID-19 positive among 107 patients are under treatment at the Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad currently.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Akhtar Bhatti said on Thursday that results of 27 patients laboratory reports were still awaited.

He said three patients were on ventilators and their condition was critical till Thursday evening.

He said that those recovering from coronavirus were being sent to their homes after completion of their 14 days quarantine period.