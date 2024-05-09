80 criminals' held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) In line with special Directives of inspector General Punjab Police,Sargodha Police held 80 criminals so far including 20 proclaimed offenders and 09 court absconders during the ongoing month of May.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided and arrested 80 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders and 9 court absconders,besides recovering 12 kalashnikov,9 revolvers,6 guns,21 pistols,6-kg charas,2.1 kg opium,444 liters liquor, 22 liters of wine from illegal weapon holders and drug pushers.

Police also recovered valuables worth in 500 million from the arrested criminals.